Kotak Mahindra mutual fund exposure in DHFL at Rs 140 crore

Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company has a total exposure of around Rs 140 crore in crisis-hit home loan and property finance firm Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL), a source said.

The total exposure of the mutual fund industry in the company is estimated at Rs 5,000 crore from 10 asset management companies (AMCs), he said.

"In absolute terms, the total exposure is Rs 140 crore in two funds. In the first case, it is Rs 40 crore out of a fund size of Rs 5,500 crore, while in another fund of Rs 4,000 crore, it is Rs 100 crore," the Kotak AMC source said.

ALSO READ: Cash-strapped DHFL says working closely with creditors to avoid any haircut

Its current assets under management (AUM) stood at Rs 1,70,000 lakh crore.

Majority of MFs having exposure in DHFL have marked down the value by about 75 per cent, while a few slashed the value to even zero, the source said.

DHFL had reported a loss of Rs 2,223 crore for the March quarter of the 2018-19 fiscal.

The company has reportedly not been able to fulfil its obligations towards debt repayment in the recent past, and there have been cases of a few defaults on commercial papers and bonds.

ALSO READ: Investors lost 90% of their wealth in past year in these 5 stocks