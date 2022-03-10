L&T Construction receives three new contracts, including specialty hospital

Larsen & Toubro has secured 'significant' orders for its construction and infrastructure businesses, the company announced on Thursday in a press statement.



The Railways SBU has secured an Engineering, Procurement & Construction (EPC) order of IRCON International LTD. The order comprises of 25 kV overhead electrification, signalling, and telecommunication works for 549 RKM/678 TKM railway lines in the Northeast Frontier Railway. The project is part of the Central Government’s ‘Mission Electrification’ initiative aimed to electrify the entire Indian Railway network. IRCON International LTD. is the implementing agency for the Railway Electrification works for selected networks of Indian Railways.



L&T is executing four major EPC contracts from Central Organization for Railway Electrification (CORE) viz., EPC-01 (Delhi – Jaipur line), EPC-07 (Various sections of the Southern Railway), EPC-06 (Various sections of the North-Western Railway) and EPC-15A (Various sections of the Northeast Frontier Railway).

Meanwhile, the company's Factories Business secured an order from an FMCG manufacturer for a food processing facility in Gujarat. The scope involves civil, structural, architectural and MEP (Mechanical, Electrical and plumbing) utility works including external development works.



Besides, L&T secured an order to expand a specialty hospital in Kolkata with 250 beds. The built-up area of the project is 2.61 Lakh Sq Ft.



The logistics are challenging while the execution will have both offsite and onsite construction activities, the company said.

L&T is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide. The company's consolidated net profit fell 16.70 per cent to Rs 2,054.74 crore on 11.14 per cent increase in net sales to Rs 39,562.92 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.