Manipal Hospitals offers post-surgery care in partnership with Connected Life

To monitor patient progress post-high-risk surgeries, Manipal Hospitals has partnered with ConnectedLife to use Fitbit’s wearable technology. Claimed to be the first of its kind initiative in India, the hospital will bring wearable technology for post-surgery care with ConnectedLife’s virtual platform.

The clinical teams will get a holistic view of the patient post-discharge, tailor their intervention precisely to the patient’s needs, and monitor them in their journey towards a healthy post-surgery recovery, the hospital stated. "This digital initiative aims to use wearable technology to stay connected with patients post surgeries like total knee replacement, angioplasty, cardiac bypass surgery, and other high-risk surgeries," it added.

Dilip Jose, MD & CEO, Manipal Hospitals told Business Today, “The post-operative care partnership is about extending the continuity of care for the patient once they leave the hospital. It is to ensure that their progress is monitored, measured, and patients are motivated to stick to the regime that we have prescribed to them at the time of discharge, whether it is in terms of taking the medications, sticking to a particular diet plan or exercise plan. I think if patients are able to stick to all the three, the quality of outcome they get would be far more superior than otherwise.”

This partnership is based on the desire to remain engaged with a patient outside of the hospital so that the outcome can be optimized. The hospital is offering patients Fitbit wearable hardware without any charge, said Jose. The patient will have to download Fitbit and Connected Life app, post which the data will sync from the wearable to that app, the ConnectedLife, which then the data is synced to the hospital dashboard. “So currently, it is offered as part of the package for surgery. We are not charging separately, but at the moment we are not providing a diet. But this can always be added if the demand is there,” he added.

Alok Shankar, Country Manager for Fitbit India said, “We continue to work with ConnectedLife to facilitate engagement with strategic partners like Manipal Hospitals to develop and implement solutions that play a key role in building the digital health ecosystem in India. This programme gives people a better view of their health metrics, which can help empower them to better manage their recovery.”

The hospital claimed that the advanced digital solution can remotely capture heart rate, oxygen saturation level, and activity metrics (sleep quality, steps taken, and pain score) both pre and post-operatively. "The technology will optimize patient care via triggering reminders to take medications or participate in physiotherapy and triggering warnings if there are significant deviations outside normal physiological parameters," it further stated.

The hospital hopes to onboard up to 10,000 patients in the first year of the partnership.