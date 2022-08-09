Manufacturers most advanced in cloud adoption, says Wipro report

The manufacturing industry is leading the rest in the cloud adoption, stated a report by Wipro, titled ‘Redefining Manufacturing for the Digital Era’. According to the report, 32 per cent of manufacturers have achieved ‘cloud leader’ status.

Moreover, the adoption of cloud-based technologies has led to the rapid business transformation in the European manufacturing industry.

Srinivasaa HG, Europe Business Head of Integrated Digital Engineering & Application Services (iDEAS) at Wipro Limited said, “The pandemic led to a massive uptake in adoption of cloud technologies. Now, as business leaders in Europe face an uncertain economic environment, they are tapping into the power of the cloud to quickly deploy advanced technologies to enhance resiliency across their operations and better manage future risks and supply chain shocks.”

Cloud is enabling manufacturers to use artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, data management warehousing and other emerging technologies, he said, further adding that it will become the bedrock upon which the sector will build the smart factory of the future.

The report added that 40 per cent of European manufacturers made significant progress in key activities such as IT management, production, planning, procurement, and supply chain operations, by using cloud. It added that 56 per cent have reported improved productivity, and overall 51 per cent manufacturers across all stages reported improved planning and decision-making.

Business leaders believe that cloud is making manufacturing more effective. The report added that 79 per cent of manufacturers in Europe say cloud has made quality control more effective. Nearly 50 per cent expect to increase their investments in cloud-based quality control.

For European manufacturers, protecting investments into cloud is a key priority. The report found that one of the top benefits discovered by 58 per cent of leaders is the decreased costs, while 49 per cent of all European manufacturers have benefitted from increased revenue due to cloud investment. Developing cybersecurity teams and skills is the number-one step 61 per cent of cloud leaders said they are taking to protect their cloud investments.

“Our report shows that manufacturers who have adopted cloud expect the technology to expand into every single area of their business within two years. This is no surprise given that cloud’s benefits go beyond increasing competitiveness and productivity. Cloud-enabled businesses can drive increased revenue, enhance reputation, and better manage their carbon footprint. All of this will be incredibly important as we move into Industry 5.0 and create future-proof businesses,” said HG.

Also read: Large-scale cloud adoption can add 14 mn jobs, $380 bn to GDP by 2026: NASSCOM