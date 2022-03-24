Maruti Suzuki appoints Hisashi Takeuchi as MD, CEO

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has appointed Hisashi Takeuchi as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer in place of Kenichi Ayukawa, the company informed on Thursday. The appointment is with effect from April, 2022 and will last for three years till March 31, 2025.

Kenichi Ayukawa will continue as a Whole-time Director, designated as Executive Vice-Chairman till September 30, 2022 to facilitate a smooth transition, the company said.

“Maruti Suzuki is a great organization with a rich legacy and it will be my endeavor that we keep serving more and more customers both in India and the world with exciting cars that are good for them, environment and society. We will also try to build our business in a manner that strengthens Atma-Nirbhar Bharat and the economic growth of India,” said Hisashi Takeuchi.

Takeuchi joined Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC) in 1986. With vast experience in international operations at SMC as well as in overseas markets, he has been on the Board of Maruti Suzuki since July 2019 and as Joint Managing Director (Commercial) since April 2021.

Ayukawa had been the Managing Director of Maruti Suzuki India Limited since April 2013.

“India is one of the most interesting and promising automobile markets in the world and it has been both a challenging and a fulfilling stint for me. Mr. Takeuchi has an excellent understanding of the Indian as well as international markets and is placed well to lead Maruti Suzuki into the future. I wish him a successful journey ahead,” said Ayukawa.

