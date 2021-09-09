McDonald's India adds two 'immunity boosting' beverages to its McCafé menu

Fast food major McDonald's India (West and South) announced on Thursday the inclusion of two new "immunity boosting" beverages - Turmeric Latte and Masala Kadak Chai - to its McCafé menu. The fast-food chain has introduced these drinks keeping in tandem with customers' increasing preference for healthy, immunity-boosting food and beverages.

These new beverages will be available across all McCafé stores. Customers can also order these beverages through contactless delivery, contactless takeout and at their nearest McCafé outlet, explained Westlife Development Limited in an official statement. Westlife Development Limited operates McDonald's restaurants in West and South India through its wholly-owned subsidiary Hardcastle Restaurants Pvt. Ltd.

The firm has stated that the new beverages are filled with immunity building ingredients such as turmeric, black pepper and ginger that can detoxify the body, improve gut health and also fight infections. The company has described Turmeric Latte as a unique twist on "Haldi Doodh" which is commonly used to combat cold, cough, congestion, and many more ailments. While Masala Kadak Chai is a latte textured and is packed with herbs and spices. It has been inspired by traditional Indian beverages.

Speaking about the new additions to the menu, Arvind RP, Director-Marketing and Communications, McDonald's India (West and South), said "Menu Innovation is a continuous journey for us and we are excited to introduce these new offerings on the McCafé menu that are crafted to please the Indian palate. Several studies and researches have highlighted that consumers are actively scouting for immunity improving recipes and products. As a brand that has always stayed ahead of customer expectations, these additions give our customers relevant choices."

The firm has stated that it has put stringent safety and hygiene protocols in place as part of its "Golden Guarantee" promise to ensure the complete safety of its customers and employees.

Edited by Mohammad Haaris Beg

