Microsoft is India's most attractive employer, followed by Amazon: Randstad survey

Technology giant Microsoft India has been declared the most attractive employer brand, followed by e-commerce giant Amazon India. The winners were named by HR service provider Randstad's Employer Brand Research (REBR) 2018. Other names in the list include Hindustan Unilever, IBM India, ITC Group, Larsen & Toubro, Mercedes-Benz India, Samsung India, Sony India and Tata Consultancy Services. Sector wise, Tata Consultancy Services is most favoured in IT, while Larsen & Toubro tops Infrastructure & Construction and Hindustan Unilever emerges the winner in FMCG.

"Employer Branding has never been more important than it is now. Candidates have choices, not only where they decide to work but in what capacity," said Paul Dupuis, MD & CEO Randstad India.

The REBR covered 75% of the global economy with 30 participating countries and more than 1,75,000 respondents worldwide. The research highlighted that people prefer working for companies in sectors like IT & ITeS that was picked by 69% of the respondents, followed by Automotive by 68% and Retail & FMCG by 67%.

Salary and employee benefits were the top influencing factor for employees while choosing an employer. Forty-eight per cent of respondents picked that, followed by work-life balance that was picked by 44%, job security by 42%, both career progression and strong management by 39%. At least 43% respondents said that they left their employers for lack of career growth opportunities.

Forty-nine per cent of the respondents mentioned that work places need to be open, flexible and should demonstrate a willingness to change in order to retain their employees as well as keep them engaged.

The research also revealed that men favour organisations with strong leaders, while women prefer employers who offer strong training programmes.

