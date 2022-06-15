Mission to take IPL to cricket fans wherever they are: Nita Ambani on Viacom18 bagging digital rights

Viacom18, which has won the digital media rights for the Indian Premier League with its bid for Rs 23,758 crore for the next five years beginning 2023, said in a statement that the rights make Viacom18 and its platforms one of the largest sporting destinations in the country.

"This will be an exceptional opportunity for advertisers to reach a larger, younger, more relevant and highly-engaged audience. The targeting opportunities because of Viacom18's strategic partnership with Jio will be unparalleled," the company said in its first statement after being declared the winner in a high stakes bid.

"Cricket and IPL personify the best of sport and the best of India, which is why we are proud to be deepening our association with this great game and this wonderful league," Reliance Industries' Director Nita Ambani was quoted as saying in the statement issued on Wednesday.

"Just like with everything we do, our mission is to take the joyful experience of IPL to cricket fans wherever they are - in every part of our country and around the world," Ambani said.

On Tuesday, Secretary of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Jay Shah said that Star India won India TV rights with their bid of Rs 23,575 crore, while billionaire Mukesh Ambani-backed Viacom18 bagged the digital rights.

It is noteworthy to mention that for the first time digital media rights have beaten TV rights, reflecting the absorption of OTT in the Indian household as major telecom players now provide cheap internet packages for easy access.

Viacom18 Media Private Limited is an entertainment joint venture between Network18, owned by Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries, which owns a 51 per cent stake, and Paramount Global (previously known as ViacomCBS) with a 49 per cent stake.

For context, another RIL-owned company, Jio, had catapulted India to this digital powerhouse position with its cheap data when it launched. The telco currently has over 400 million customers.

Viacom18 also said that with these IPL rights, it will be able to take India's biggest sporting event to "every nook and corner of the country." It will make IPL available to every Indian in every part of India, including the 60 million FreeDish homes which today are not able to access this popular content, it added.

