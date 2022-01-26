Mumbai Police books Sundar Pichai, 5 others for Copyright Act violation

The Mumbai Police has registered a case against Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google's parent company Alphabet, and five other officials of Google for violation of Copyright Act, news agency ANI reported on Wednesday.

The case was registered on the directions of a court following a complaint from film director Suneel Darshan.

In his complaint, Darshan alleged that Google had allowed unauthorised persons to upload his film 'Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha' on YouTube, the news agency reported.

The central government had on Wednesday evening released the list of Padma Awards winners for this year, which also included Pichai. The Alphabet CEO will be conferred with Padma Bhushan.

