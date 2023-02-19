'Name the cricketer...': Harsh Goenka's post on Gautam Adani goes viral

Harsh Goenka, Chairman, RPG Enterprises asked his 1.7 million Twitter followers on Saturday if they could recognise a man from an old photo of him batting left-handed.

"A well known Indian whose best innings has been in Australia. Name the cricketer..." posted Goenka on Twitter. His post got flooded with comments with his followers saying it's Gautam Adani, chairman of the embattled Adani Group.

Some people even found another photo of Adani batting right-handed and wondered if he's left-handed or right-handed when it comes to batting.

Left handed batsman OR Right Handed Batsman 😉 pic.twitter.com/yZbvuHWDzs February 18, 2023

Goenka was referring to Adani's Carmichael coal mine, located inland from Australia’s iconic Great Barrier Reef in Queensland state, from where Adamni aims to supply an initial 10 million tons of thermal coal annually for at least 30 years. For years, environmental activists have been protesting against the on concerns of carbon emissions and damage to the Great Barrier Reef. Pushback has also come from banks, insurers and investors, amid alarm at the mine’s carbon footprint.

Meanwhile, a report said financing arrangements across the embattled Adani Group are exposing a collateral web full of red flags across ESG (environmental, social and governance) markets as investors see a new risk emerging.

Norway’s largest pension fund, KLP, recently sold its entire holding of shares in Adani Green Energy Ltd., the renewables part of the conglomerate, amid concerns that it might inadvertently have helped finance some of the world’s most polluting activities via the stake, reported Bloomberg.

A public filing earlier this month has made it clear that Adani is using stock from its green companies as collateral in a credit facility that’s helping to finance the Carmichael coal mine in Australia, via Adani Enterprises Ltd, which has become a lightning rod for climate activists.

Seven listed firms of the billionaire Gautam Adani-led Adani Group have shed some $125 billion in market value since US short seller Hindenburg Research's scathing report, released in late January in which it alleged improper use of tax havens and stock manipulation by the ports-to-energy conglomerate. The Adani Group has denied any wrongdoing.



