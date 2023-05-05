NEC Corp elevates India CFO Mayank Khandelwal to Head of Finance for global regional headquarters

Mayank Khandelwal, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), NEC Corporation India (NEC India), has been elevated to Head of Finance for NEC Corporation’s Global Regional Headquarters (RHQ) and Country Affiliates (CA) across the world, effective April 1, 2023. "This elevation comes in line with NEC Corporation’s rollout of a new organisation structure to catalyse and augment the next phase of growth," said the firm.

With this new structure, the CFOs of the worldwide regional headquarters and countries will work with Mayank Khandelwal to assist NEC in achieving its objectives while placing a strong emphasis in driving greater profitability, cash management and controllership amd financial compliance, the firm added.

"Having been with NEC India for three years, Mayank has been instrumental in driving the growth and development of the finance function in the region. He has played a key role in strengthening and strategising the India growth story and institutionalised a strong operating mechanism, greater focus on

key business metrics and compliance as a whole. With his rich domain experience, he will spearhead and further solidify the global finance function for NEC," said NEC.

Mayank Khandelwal’s elevation follows NEC’s recent moves to accelerate the growth of its global business pillars and the subsequent elevation of Aalok Kumar, President & CEO, NEC India, to a global role wherein he will be heading Global Smart City Business in addition to India responsibilities.