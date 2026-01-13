Neville Tata to join board of Sir Ratan Tata Trust: Report

Tata Trusts is reportedly preparing to induct Neville Tata, son of chairman Noel Tata, onto the board of the Sir Ratan Tata Trust in a meeting scheduled for later this week. Neville Tata, aged 32, joined the board of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust in November last year, signalling a generational transition within the Tata group.

According to a report in The Economic Times, this move would strengthen Noel Tata's influence over the Trusts and mark Neville Tata's rise. Neville currently leads Star Bazaar, the hypermarket venture of Trent, and serves as a trustee on several other Tata Trusts, including the JRD Tata Trust, Tata Social Welfare Trust, and RD Tata Trust.

Meanwhile, the term of Pramit Jhaveri, trustee of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust, is due for renewal on February 11. Jhaveri, who joined the board in February 2020, was part of a group that opposed Vijay Singh's reappointment to the Tata Sons board last September, highlighting divisions among trustees during the leadership transition after Ratan Tata's tenure.

Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust together hold more than 51 per cent of Tata Sons, the group's holding company. After Ratan Tata's death in October 2024, the Trusts introduced a rule requiring the annual reappointment of nominee directors over 75 years of age, affecting board dynamics.

The recent nomination of Mehli Mistry to the Tata Sons board, opposed by Noel Tata and Venu Srinivasan, and the subsequent exit of Vijay Singh attracted government attention and intervention. This followed internal disagreements within Tata Trusts.

The Maharashtra Public Trusts (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025, notified in September, restricts the appointment of perpetual trustees. This change is seen as a response to Tata Trusts' decision after Ratan Tata's death to convert existing trustees into lifetime trustees.

Jehangir HC Jehangir, a lifetime trustee at the Sir Ratan Tata Trust, was reportedly not proactive during last year's trustee conflicts. Darius Khambata's term as trustee is also expected for renewal later this year, indicating possible further changes in Trust governance.