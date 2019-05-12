9 of top 10 companies lose Rs 1.60 lakh crore in m-cap; RIL worst hit, TCS lone gainer

Nine of the 10 most valued Indian companies suffered a combined erosion of Rs 1.60 lakh crore in market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) taking the biggest knock.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) was the lone gainer among the 10 frontline companies, while the rest nine saw their market capitalisation (m-cap) plummet for the week ended Friday.

RIL's valuation plunged Rs 99,212.9 crore to Rs 7,92,680.96 crore. RIL also lost its status as the country's most valued firm to TCS on Thursday.

HDFC Bank's market cap eroded by Rs 19,634 crore to Rs 6,25,874.51 crore and that of HDFC dropped Rs 13,573.5 crore to Rs 3,32,435.38 crore.

The m-cap of ICICI Bank dived Rs 10,974.8 crore to Rs 2,48,112.25 crore and of ITC tumbled Rs 7,232.6 crore to Rs 3,64,939.46 crore.

The valuation of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd diminished by Rs 4,409.41 crore to Rs 2,66,292.11 crore and that of Infosys decreased by Rs 3,364.07 crore to stand at Rs 3,12,837.34 crore.

HUL's m-cap fell by Rs 1,233.88 crore to Rs 3,65,207.28 crore and of SBI declined Rs 981.71 crore to Rs 2,74,922.66 crore.

In contrast, TCS added Rs 1,144.48 crore to its valuation to reach Rs 8,01,340.52 crore.

In the order of top-10 firms, TCS was at the number one position, followed by RIL, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), ITC, HDFC, Infosys, SBI, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank.

Markets buckled under selling pressure for the eighth straight session Friday -- marking their longest losing streak since mid-February -- as investors remained on the sidelines amid the US-China trade tensions and lacklustre corporate earnings.

Over the last week, the Sensex lost a hefty 1,500.27 points, or 3.85 per cent, to close at 37,462.99 on Friday.

