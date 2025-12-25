Not going the LG way: Samsung rules out India IPO, shifts focus to AI and consumer finance

Samsung Electronics has decided against listing its India business for the time being, opting instead to concentrate on expanding its artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, enhancing local manufacturing, and growing its consumer finance offerings in the country, which remains a key market for the South Korean tech giant.

Talking to PTI, JB Park, President and CEO of Samsung Southwest Asia, confirmed that the company has no plans for an initial public offering (IPO) in India at the moment. "No, we do not have any such plans as of now," Park stated, addressing speculation about a potential listing.

Samsung, which operates its largest smartphone manufacturing facility in the world in Noida, is now focusing on further expanding its manufacturing footprint in India. The company has applied for the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme to locally manufacture mobile phone displays, underscoring India’s role as both a significant domestic market and an export hub.

As the global smartphone leader, Samsung has strengthened its presence in India, with its Noida plant becoming a key export hub in recent years. While other South Korean companies, such as Hyundai Motor India and LG Electronics, have tapped public markets to raise capital, Samsung continues to prioritise internal growth over market-funded expansion.

Park explained that the company has ample capital to fund its future growth opportunities through various means, including institutional borrowings and corporate bonds. "So, there are multiple options that you can get the working capital in place. So, IPO is not the plan for Samsung," he added.

Samsung’s decision to forgo an IPO reflects a broader strategy aimed at long-term growth in India while retaining tighter control over its financial and strategic direction. The company is also focusing on its "Finance +" scheme, which allows consumers to purchase smartphones, televisions, and washing machines on interest-free monthly EMIs. Over 40% of smartphones are sold under this scheme, which is growing at 10% annually, particularly in rural markets of northern and northeastern India.

In addition to its focus on financial solutions, Samsung is accelerating AI adoption across its product lineup. Park highlighted the importance of AI in enhancing the user experience, with upcoming innovations to be showcased at CES 2026, the world’s largest consumer electronics and IT exhibition in Las Vegas next month.

Samsung will unveil upgrades to its AI-powered appliances, including the AirDresser, Laundry Combo, WindFree Pro Air Conditioner, and the Jet Bot Steam Ultra robot vacuum, all of which offer smarter, personalized experiences. The company will also introduce its new AI-powered Family Hub Refrigerator, integrating Google Gemini for the first time to improve on-device food recognition and management.

Samsung’s global AI ambitions are underscored by its significant investment in R&D in India, where it employs over 10,000 engineers across three R&D centers and a design center. This workforce plays a key role in both local and global product innovations, further cementing India's strategic importance to Samsung’s growth and technological advancement.