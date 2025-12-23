Samsung to introduce Bespoke AI kitchen appliances with Gemini at CES 2026: All details

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) for 2026 is just around the corner, and one of the biggest consumer electronics brands, Samsung, is all set to showcase its lineup for the next year. The South Korean giant has announced that it will unveil new-generation kitchen appliances at CES 2026 that will include Bespoke AI refrigerators, an over-the-range (OTR) microwave, and a Wine Cellar. All these appliances will come with vision-based AI features powered by Google Gemini and Google Cloud.

AI Vision-equipped Bespoke AI refrigerator

At CES 2026, Samsung will unveil its Bespoke AI Refrigerator Family Hub powered by upgraded Vision AI features built with Google Gemini. Now, the refrigerator will have the ability to recognise a variety of food items, which was previously restricted to up to 37 types of fresh food and 50 types of pre-registered processed food. In addition, it will come with improved ingredient recognition capabilities, making food list management efficient.

Samsung Bespoke AI Wine Cellar with AI Vision

The new Bespoke AI Wine Cellar will also come with AI Vision technology built with Google Gemini. It will be equipped with a camera at the top of the unit to scan wine labels, allowing users to keep track of every bottle via the SmartThings AI Wine Manager app. The app will also provide information like details about the wine, where a specific bottle is located inside the cellar, and food-pairing suggestions.

Alongside these two major launches, Samsung will also introduce over-the-range Air-Fry and DualVent microwave models with upgrades like a revised hood structure and the addition of ventilation wings. We will also see a Bespoke AI 3-Door French Door refrigerator at CES 2026. Therefore, Samsung is going big on its Bespoke AI home appliance at CES, marking a major shift with the integration of Google Gemini.