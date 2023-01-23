Nykaa appoints P Ganesh as Chief Financial Officer

FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa) on Monday announced the appointment of P Ganesh as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) to further strengthen and boost the company's financial operations and key long-term business strategies.

The appointment comes two months after his predecessor Arvind Agarwal resigned as CFO. Agarwal had joined Nykaa from Amazon in July 2020 and was among the leaders who handled the company's IPO. He will now be replaced by Ganesh.

Ganesh is a qualified chartered accountant, cost and management accountant, and company secretary with over 27 years of experience in domestic and international markets. He will take charge on February 3.

Commenting on the appointment, Nykaa founder and CEO Falguni Nayar said: "We are pleased to welcome Ganesh to our leadership team and be part of Nykaa’s growth story that will benefit from his rich financial experience." She said that Ganesh's knowledge about the Indian financial market and insights into international markets will be valuable in guiding Nykaa’s journey as a leader in beauty and lifestyle omnichannel retail.

Ganesh joins Nykaa from the TAFE Group, a leading manufacturer and marketer of tractors in India, with iconic brands like Massey Ferguson and Eicher. He has previously held leadership and senior management roles in Godrej Group, Glenmark Pharma, and Pidilite. Ganesh said he was excited to join Nykaa and become a part of the company's growth journey as it expands its presence further by entering new markets, products and geographies.

A recipient of Business Today's 'Best CFO' Award in 2010 and 2013, Ganesh is a member of the Academic Advisory Panel of the Birla Institute of Management and Technology, Noida. He is also a member of the Board of Studies (Commerce) at Mulund College of Commerce, Mumbai, and an active commentator in industry and academic forums.