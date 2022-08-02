Oracle starts job cuts in US; layoffs expected in India, Canada, Europe

Oracle Corp has started to lay off employees in the United States, The Information said on Monday, citing a person with direct knowledge of the matter.

The publication in July reported that Oracle was considering cutting thousands of jobs in its global workforce after targeting cost cuts of up to $1 billion.

The company had about 143,000 full-time employees as of May 31, according to its latest annual report.

The layoffs at Oracle will affect employees at its offices in the San Francisco Bay Area, Monday's report said, but it did not mention the number of employees affected.

Oracle did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The report also said layoffs in Canada, India and parts of Europe were expected in the coming weeks and months.

Technology giants Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc and Apple Inc have also discussed cuts or a slowdown in hiring plans in response to rising costs and fears of a recession.

