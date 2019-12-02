Oyo Hotels elevates Aditya Ghosh to board; appoints Rohit Kapoor as India, South Asia head

A little over a year after he was appointed Oyo Hotels and Homes' India and South Asia head, the Softbank-backed company has elevated Aditya Ghosh to Oyo's board and appointed Rohit Kapoor as its new chief of the regions. Rohit was heading the company's real estate business.

Aditya will join founder and CEO Ritesh Agarwal, Betsy Atkins, Founder & CEO, Baja Corporation and other industry experts like Munish Varma, Managing Partner, SoftBank Vision Fund, Bejul Somaia, Partner, Lightspeed India Partners Advisors, Mohit Bhatnagar, Managing Director, Sequoia Capital India Advisor among others.

"Aditya's strong business acumen, problem-solving capabilities, passion for building an organisation with strong corporate governance and a high performing work culture that thrives on principles of diversity and inclusion, makes him the perfect choice for this larger and more strategic role, at a global level," Ritesh Agarwal said.

In his new role at the board, Aditya will focus on five key areas, including safety and security, customer experience, corporate governance, revenue management and stakeholder communications.

Meanwhile, the newly appointed Board member, Aditya Ghosh has said the company aims to set new standards of corporate governance and build a sustainable business at scale, with a clear path to profitability. "I hope to actively impact the ability of this 20,000+ OYOpreneurs strong organisation, to work with some of the sharpest minds across various industries who are part of OYO's venerable board," he said.

