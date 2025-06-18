Parliament panel flagged Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau's modest budget

India is the third largest aviation market globally with India's domestic air traffic is projected to grow 7-10% to 164-170 million in FY25. However, security infrastructure and accident investigation capabilities have not scaled at the same level with budgetary allocation remaining low at Rs 35 crore, highlighted a recent parliamentary panel report.

The discrepancy in funding raises important questions about the prioritisation of regulatory compliance over security infrastructure and accident investigation, noted the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture, in its Demand for Grants for FY26 report on March 25 this year.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) receives nearly half of the capital budget allocation (₹30 crore) while the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) receive Rs 15 crore and Rs 20 crore, respectively. AAIB is investigating the Air India AI-171 crash in Ahmedabad on June 12.

“While regulatory compliance remains essential, the rapid expansion of aviation infrastructure - with airports increasing from 74 in 2014 to 147 in 2022 and a target of 220 by 2024-255 - necessitates proportional growth in security capabilities and accident investigation resources,” said the panel headed by Sanjay Kumar Jha, a Janata Dal (United) MP from Bihar.

Recommending a balanced allocation across aviation bodies to address critical gaps in security and investigative resources, the panel said: “In view of the growing complexity of aviation security threats and the critical nature of accident investigations, the Committee finds these allocations relatively modest.”

“The DGCA, entrusted with regulatory oversight, commands the largest share of budget. While its role in ensuring compliance with aviation standards is indisputable, the justification for such a significant allocation must be carefully examined to ensure efficiency and accountability,” it said, adding its role in ensuring compliance with aviation standards is indisputable, the justification for such a significant allocation must be sure efficiency and accountability.

The Committee in its Action Taken Report in December 2022 has also flagged budgetary allocation to AAIB at Rs 1 crore in FY23.

“The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has been allocated a meagre allocation of Rs 1 crore, against its projected requirement of Rs 4.40 crore in Budget estimates 2022-23. The Committee, therefore, recommends that the Ministry may request the Ministry of Finance to provide AAIB with higher allocation at the Revised Estimates 2022-23 stage to enable it to perform its functions in the desired manner and contribute towards improving the safety aspect of the civil aviation sector in India,” it had noted.

