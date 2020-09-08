Paytm Mall slaps legal notice on intelligence firm over data breach claim

Paytm Mall has slapped a legal notice on US-based cyber-risk intelligence platform Cyble for a blogpost wherein it was alleged that the e-commerce platform suffered a massive data breach.

The notice gives Cyble seven-day time to come out with a public clarification regarding its report, which Paytm claims is false.

Failure to comply with the notice will result in criminal and civil suits against the American startup, according to the document issued on September 4.

Also Read: Paytm Mall data breach: Intelligence firm claims cyber-attack; Paytm denies

"...you have attempted to prey on the reputation of our company by feeding counterfactual and fallacious information to the innocent public who are vulnerable to misinformation," the document said, the Economic Times reported, adding that Cyble confirmed that it had received the notice related to its blogpost about a security breach at Paytm Mall.

Meanwhile, the cyber-security firm has said that it is reviewing the notice and will soon come out with a "suitable reply" to Paytm Mall "placing on record all the relevant facts and its stand."

Furthermore, Paytm Mall claims that Cyble did not carry out due diligence in substantiating facts and had committed intentional misinformation and slander.

Also Read: Paytm Mall to hire 300 people, appoints Abhishek Rajan as COO

The US-based cybersecurity research firm had last month published a report alleging "massive" breach of Paytm Mall's database.

According to the firm, a cybercrime group with the alias "John Wick," which hacks databases of companies in the guise of offering help to fix bugs, was behind the alleged data breach.