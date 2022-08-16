Paytm partners with Samsung stores; offers no cost EMI options

Noida-based digital payments and financial services company Paytm has partnered with Samsung stores to facilitate smart payments. Due to this partnership, consumers purchasing Samsung devices from any authorised store across India will be able to pay via Paytm’s payment options and all major debit cards, credit cards and prepaid cards, as per a Paytm release.

It further states that consumers can shop using Paytm postpaid or ‘Buy Now Pay Later’ option. Customers using Paytm postpaid or Buy Now Pay Later can get a monthly credit limit of upto Rs 60,000. Using this credit, customers can buy products at authorised stores and make repayments through flexible EMIs at low interest rates.

Paytm will also offer No Cost EMI options with offers for payments made through Paytm PoS devices which offer simplified billing, integrated payments, targeted promotions of real-time inventory status among others to merchants. Besides Paytm postpaid, customers can also opt for low-cost personal loans of upto Rs 2 lakh for the same.

Commenting on the partnership, Bhavesh Gupta CEO-Lending and Head Payments- Paytm said, “The partnership with Samsung stores will enable us to further extend the convenience of smart payments to a larger customer base.”