Penguin Random House India acquires Hind Pocket Books

Penguin Random House India on Friday said that it has acquired Hind Pocket Books, one of the oldest and respected Hindi language publishers in the country. Established in 1958, the Hind Pocket Books are considered as pioneers in publishing Hindi and Urdu paperbacks in India. The company has a long list of critically acclaimed and commercially successful titles. They have published renowned authors from the subcontinent and across the world, including Amrita Pritam, Shivani, Acharya Chatursen, Gulshan Nanda, Narendra Kohli, Khushwant Singh, RK Narayan, Dr Radhakrishnan, Dominique Lapierre, Osho, Thich Nhat Hanh, Ruzbeh Bharucha, Wayne Dyer, to name a few. Hind Pocket Books' titles and authors have won several awards, including the Nobel Prize, the Sahitya Akademi Awards, and the Jnanpith Award.

The acquisition of Hind Pocket Books will build further on Penguin Random House India's presence in local language publishing, said Penguin, which began its Hindi publishing programme in India in 2005.

Nandan Jha, Senior Vice President, Penguin Random House India, will take on the added portfolio of building the Indian language publishing programme, in addition to heading sales and product. Vaishali Mathur, who was previously handling Indian language publishing and rights at Penguin, will be the Editor-in-Chief of Hind Pocket Books. She will also continue to build her English language publishing programme, said the company.

This acquisition represents our commitment to expand local-language publishing as we continue to implement our global strategy of growing in our key markets such as India," said Markus Dohle, Chef Executive Officer, Penguin Random House.

Shekhar Malhotra, Managing Director, Hind Pocket Books, stated that the Hind Pocket Books Group has nurtured some of the best local language publishing across decades. "In 1956, my father, DN Malhotra, founder of Hind Pocket Books, met with Sir Allen Lane (Founder, Penguin Books), the year Penguin was celebrating its 21st anniversary, and here began a great association between two imminent visionaries."

Penguin India CEO Gaurav Shrinagesh said that Hind Pocket Books is a cultural icon. "We are delighted that Malhotra will be advising our team over the course of the next 12 months, as this will allow us to gain from his rich experience to further build a platform for original language publishing and translations," he said.