P&G India appoints LV Vaidyanathan as new CEO

Procter & Gamble India on Tuesday appointed LV Vaidyanathan as its new chief executive officer (CEO) effective 1 July 2022 for five years.

Vaidyanathan will take over from Madhusudan Gopalan, who is going to take on an important leadership role within P&G as Senior Vice President – Grooming & Oral Care, P&G Japan & Korea, and "has tendered his resignation as Managing Director of the Company effective June 30, 2022," the company said in a statement.

Vaidyanathan, an IIM Ahmedabad alumnus, started his career with P&G in 1995 as an intern and joined the sales team from campus in 1996. He has more than 26 years of experience across diverse geographies such as India and ASEAN countries including Singapore, Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam.

He is currently leading the P&G business in Indonesia as CEO where he was responsible for industry‐leading growth and value creation.

“Under his leadership, the Indonesian business has transformed to become value accretive for the parent company and has overtaken a formidable competitor in the market by turning around the share gap in the last four years," the company said announcing his appointment.

P&G sells baby diapers, blades & razors, feminine care, shave prep, health care, skincare, and shampoos in India.

P&G's three entities in India, which sell products ranging from detergents and shampoo to razors and sanitary napkins, have a combined revenue of under $2 billion, less than 3% of its overall sales. P&G India has invested more than Rs 2,000 crore in India in the past few years, mainly to set up manufacturing units to reduce dependence on pricier imports.