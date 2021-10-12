PhonePe, NPCI Bharat BillPay team up to launch ClickPay for easy bill payments

Leading digital payments app PhonePe has collaborated with National Payments Corporation of India's (NPCI) Bharat Bill Pay Limited (NBBL) to launch ClickPay for its customers. PhonePe is one of the first platforms to enable support for ClickPay. ClickPay is a one-of-its-kind payment link that enables customers to make recurring online bill payments for electricity, gas, loan repayments, water bills, etc.

The ClickPay link, generated by the biller(s), will redirect the customers to the payment page comprising the payment details, thus, making it a two-step process. The ClickPay feature will help in raising the share of digital transactions in the ecosystem by reducing errors caused due to manual inputs required for online bill payments, as per the official release.



“ClickPay is a step to empower the customer, wherein with ease, payment can be effected sans the tedium of manual inputs and errors. We are happy to launch the ClickPay facility with PhonePe and extend robust facilitation to a huge customer base. ClickPay will assure faster payments and help with furthering of digital transactions in the payments service space,” said Rahul Tandon, Head of Product and Market Development at NPCI Bharat BillPay Limited.



Online Merchants Director at PhonePe, Ankit Gaur believes that the ClickPay feature will ramp up the adoption of online payments in India “by making the discovery of billers and bill payments convenient for consumers.”



Walmart-owned PhonePe has over 300 million registered users and is accepted at more than 200 million merchant outlets all over India. Apart from offering services like DTH recharge and utility payments, the digital payments platform had also launched an option for users to buy 24-carat gold on its platform in 2017.

The fintech company has also launched several mutual funds and insurance products, such as insurance cover for the Covid-19 pandemic, liquid funds, international travel insurance, tax-saving funds, and life insurance.

