Pine Labs appoints ex-One Plus India CEO Navnit Nakra as Chief Revenue Officer  

Pine Labs, a leading merchant commerce omnichannel platform, on Thursday appointed former One Plus India CEO Navnit Nakra as their Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). As the CRO of Pine Labs, Nakra will take care of maximizing revenue streams for Payments Business in India, developing and executing growth strategies, new business generation, and streamlining processes for attaining efficiencies, according to a company statement.

Before joining Pine Labs, Nakra was associated with One Plus as the CEO of India region and headed the company’s India operations and overall business strategy in the country. He has also led Apple’s Affordability business for India apart from his stint at One Plus. Nakra began his career with Citibank where he worked for 14 years in areas such as risk analysis, e-commerce, sales, investment, cards payments, consumer and institutional banking.

In his last role at Citibank, he led the commercial solutions groups for India and was the Regional lead for e-commerce segment across India, Greater China and Korea. Navnit Nakra has an MBA from the Faculty of Management Studies (FMS) at the University of Delhi. He has also pursued the Program for Leadership Development from Harvard Business School.

Commenting on his appointment, Nakra said: “I am a strong proponent of Digital Payments and the overall ecosystem that India is pioneering. I am excited to join Pine Labs, an organisation that has been at the forefront of the digital payments revolution in the country. I look forward to working with the team and making a meaningful contribution to the ecosystem”.

“I am confident that under his leadership our organisation will further accelerate its growth momentum and reach newer heights. I welcome Navnit to the Pine Labs group and wish him the best in his journey ahead,” Pine Labs CBO and President Kush Mehra said on the appointment.

Also Read: Temasek to invest Rs 1,200 cr in M&M's Mahindra Electric Automobile, to hold stake up to 3%

Also Watch: Hot stocks on August 3, 2023: CE Infosystems, Mankind Pharma, Bharti Airtel, Vedanta and more

Also Read: Kotak group combines alternate funds, advisory into $18 billion asset management business