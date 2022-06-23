PM Modi welcomes Foxconn's plans for expanding electronics manufacturing capacity in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Foxconn chairman Young Liu on Thursday and said he welcomes the company's plans for expanding its electronics manufacturing capacity in India.



''Glad to meet Mr. Young Liu, Chairman, Foxconn. I welcome their plans for expanding electronics manufacturing capacity in India, including in semiconductors,'' Modi said in a tweet.

''Our push for EV manufacturing is in line with our commitment of Net Zero Emission,'' he said.



Taiwanese major Foxconn is reportedly planning to set up an electric vehicle manufacturing unit in India.



