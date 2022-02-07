Porsche expects record sales in 2022 despite chip woes

Luxury carmaker Porsche AG expects another record year for sales despite the global semiconductor chip shortage, its sales chief was quoted as saying by industry magazine Automobilwoche.

"When I look at the current orders, I'm confident for 2022. Growth in sales could reach a similarly high level this year as in 2021," Detlev von Platen said in an interview with the magazine.

Sales at Porsche, part of Volkswagen, rose 11% last year to 301,915 which would mean they could reach more than 335,000 this year if growth maintains the same pace.

Van Platen said Porsche wanted to hire 400 more workers. The carmaker has a workforce of nearly 40,000.

The high demand was leading to longer delivery times, he said.

"Wait times can last several months, in some cases up to a year," von Platen said.

Carmakers around the world have been hit by a shortage of semiconductors caused by COVID-19 supply-chain disruptions as well as soaring semiconductor demand at consumer electronic companies.