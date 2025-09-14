Priya Sachdev Kapur made her first public appearance since the death of her husband, industrialist Sunjay Kapur, at the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) Annual Convention held at Delhi’s Taj Palace. Marking a significant professional update, she has been inducted into ACMA’s Executive Committee for 2025-26, effective from September 12.

Sunjay Kapur, former chairman of Sona Comstar and ACMA, passed away in June during a polo match in the UK. ACMA, founded in 1959, is the apex body of India’s auto component industry and represents over 950 member companies with a focus on industry growth and job creation.

While stepping into a new leadership role, Priya Kapur is also entangled in a high-stakes legal dispute over Sunjay Kapur’s ₹30,000 crore estate. Filed in the Delhi High Court, the case involves allegations from Sunjay’s children, Samaira and Kiaan — represented by their mother Karisma Kapoor — as well as his mother and sister. They claim that Priya Kapur forged the will, which reportedly leaves the entire estate to her.

The court has directed Priya Kapur to disclose all her assets and placed the will under sealed cover for examination. She has refuted the forgery claims, stating that Samaira and Kiaan had already received assets worth ₹1,900 crore from a family trust. She maintains the will’s validity and has urged the court to dismiss the charges.

The legal battle also includes Sunjay’s sister, Mandhira Kapur Smith, who backed the children’s claims. Priya Kapur successfully petitioned the court to remove Mandhira from the proceedings, citing unauthorised interference. The next hearing is scheduled for October 9.