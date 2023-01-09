R S Sodhi steps down as Amul MD; COO Jayen Mehta replaces him

R S Sodhi has stepped down from the post of the Managing Director of the Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF), popularly known through its brand name 'Amul'. The position has been given to Jayen Mehta, the COO of GCMMF. A Moneycontrol report said Mehta has been given only temporary charge.

Sodhi had been the Managing Director of the dairy sector cooperative giant since June 2010.

Sodhi has done his MBA from the Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA) and started his career as Senior Manager Sales in Amul.

In 2017, Sodhi was given a five-year extension as Amul MD. Amul will be merged with five other cooperative societies to form a multi-state cooperative society (MSCS), Cooperation Minister Amit Shah said in October 2022.

(This is a developing story)