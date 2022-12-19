'Rapid pace of technological change under your leadership': Google CEO Sundar Pichai after meeting PM Modi

After meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said on Monday that it's "inspiring to see the rapid pace of technological change" under his leadership.

"Thank you for a great meeting today PM @narendramodi. Inspiring to see the rapid pace of technological change under your leadership. Look forward to continuing our strong partnership and supporting India's G20 presidency to advance an open, connected internet that works for all," Pichai tweeted.

Earlier on Monday, India-born Pichai said the world's most popular search engine, is working on making text and voice internet search available in over 100 Indian languages.

Pichai, who is visiting India, said the pace of technological change in the country has been extraordinary and Google is supporting small businesses and startups, investing in cybersecurity, providing education and skills training, and applying AI (Artificial Intelligence) in sectors like agriculture and healthcare.

Thank you for a great meeting today PM @narendramodi. Inspiring to see the rapid pace of technological change under your leadership. Look forward to continuing our strong partnership and supporting India's G20 presidency to advance an open, connected internet that works for all. pic.twitter.com/eEOHvGwbqO — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) December 19, 2022

''I'm here to see progress being made from our $10 billion, 10-year India Digitization Fund (IDF), and share new ways. We're helping to advance India's digital future at our Google for India event.

''That includes our efforts to build a single, unified AI model that will be capable of handling over 100 Indian languages across speech and text - part of our global effort to bring the world's 1,000 most-spoken languages online, and to help people access knowledge and information in their preferred language,'' he wrote in a blog.

In July 2020, Google had announced plans to invest $10 billion in India over next five to seven years as the search giant looks to help accelerate adoption of digital services in the key overseas market.

''We're also supporting a new, multidisciplinary centre for responsible AI with IIT Madras,'' Pichai said.