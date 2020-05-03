Ratan Tata busts fake news again, says quote about coronavirus impact on businesses not his

Chairman Emeritus of the Tata Group, Ratan Tata took to Twitter to debunk another piece of fake news propagated in his name, which has gone viral online. He clarified that a quote about the impact of novel coronavirus on the profitability of businesses which had been attributed to him was, in fact, not said by him.

Ratan Tata tweeted, "I'm afraid this too, has not been said by me. I will endeavour to call out fake news whenever I can, but would encourage you to always verify news sources."

Sharing the quote in the tweet, the 82-year-old philanthropist wrote, "My picture alongside a quote does not guarantee me having said it, a problem that many people face."

I'm afraid this too, has not been said by me. I will endeavour to call out fake news whenever I can, but would encourage you to always verify news sources. My picture alongside a quote does not guarantee me having said it, a problem that many people face. pic.twitter.com/pk0S75FxPA - Ratan N. Tata (@RNTata2000) May 3, 2020

After busting the fake news, former Chairman of Tata Sons, Ratan Tata urged people to always verify news sources.

He had busted similar fakes in the past as well and then too he had posted a message on social media to confirm that it was not said or written by him.

In April, a WhatsApp forward was circulated wrongly quoting Tata as saying, "Experts are predicting huge down fall of Economy due to the Corona. I do not know much about these experts." This forward also quoted Tata as saying, "If these experts are to be believed, Israel should have been wiped out from the world map by the Arabs, but the fact is different."

This post has neither been said, nor written by me. I urge you to verify media circulated on WhatsApp and social platforms. If I have something to say, I will say it on my official channels. Hope you are safe and do take care. pic.twitter.com/RNVL40aRTB - Ratan N. Tata (@RNTata2000) April 11, 2020

He had urged people to verify news received via social media platforms and WhatsApp before forwarding it. He had also said that if he had to say something, he would put it out on his official channels.

On March 28, Tata announced via his official Twitter account that Tata Trusts has committed Rs 500 crore towards the production of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for medical staff, ventilators, testing kits, setting up modular treatment facilities and training the health workers and general public.

