RBI appoints Rajiv Ranjan, Sitikantha Pattanaik as Executive Directors

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), on Friday, appointed Rajiv Ranjan and Sitikantha Pattanaik as executive directors (ED), to its board with effect from May 1, 2022.

Prior to being promoted as ED, Ranjan was serving as adviser-in-Charge of Monetary Policy Department and Secretary to the Monetary Policy Committee, while Pattanaik was an Adviser in the Department of Economic and Policy Research (DEPR) in the central bank.

Rajiv Ranjan has an expertise in macroeconomic policy and research including monetary policy, fiscal policy, real estate sector, external sector and international relations and has worked in various departments of RBI including Monetary Policy Department, Department of Economic Policy and Research, Department of External Investments and Operations and International Department, the RBI said in its statement. Pattanaik has served in economic research in RBI’s Monetary Policy Department and Department of Economic Policy and Research.

Both the newly appointed EDs come with an experience of more than three decades and have served in Central Bank of Oman, on deputation from RBI.

As Executive Director, Ranjan will look after the Monetary Policy Department (MPD). As Executive Director, and Pattanaik will lead the Department of Economic and Policy Research (DEPR).



Pattanaik holds a PhD in Economics from the University of Mumbai and an M. Phil in Economics from Jawaharlal Nehru University; a master’s degree in International Finance from the University of Amsterdam; and an MA in Economics from Utkal University, besides having earned professional qualifications including Certified Associate of Indian Institute of Banking and Finance (CAIIB).

Ranjan has a PhD in Economics from Mumbai University and holds a Masters degree in Economics from Delhi School of Economics. He will also serve as an ex-officio member of the Monetary Policy Committee.