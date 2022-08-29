Reliance AGM 2022 LIVE: Mukesh Ambani might go for multiple key announcements

Reliance Industries’ AGM is scheduled to be held at 2pm on Monday. Considering the previous annual general meetings, experts believe that this year’s AGM will see some major announcements. Among some of the most anticipated news, Mukesh Ambani might address passing on the baton to the younger generation. Akash Ambani has already been elevated as the Chairman of Reliance Jio, but Isha Ambani taking charge of the retail business is something that is soon expected.

Apart from that, 5G and green energy are likely to be in focus. Reliance recently spent Rs 88,000 crore to acquire 5G spectrum. It is likely that the company will announce its rollout plans. The company has also spent $10 billion to set up factories and have a presence across the green energy value chain. Mukesh Ambani might speak on the next step for its green energy business.

Also read: Reliance AGM: 5G, green energy, Jio Platforms amid key announcements expected

Jio Platforms and the company’s expansion plans for it, RIL’s chemical joint venture, and oil exploration and refining are some of the key announcements expected in the AGM.

Follow updates on RIL AGM at BusinessToday.In here:

12:25 pm: Reliance Jio had recently announced the BuildForBharat IoT Startup Challenge with focus on three key areas -- smart assets, smart mobility, and smart utilities. The challenge will award Rs 5 lakh to the winner, Rs 3 lakh to the first runner-up and Rs 2 lakh to the second runner-up, apart from support for a "flying start". The AGM is likely to address that too.

12:15 pm: Reliance Industries was trading 0.12 per cent higher at Rs 2,621.25 over Friday’s closing of Rs 2,618.00 a piece at 11 am.

12:05 pm: The AGM will be available to watch on JioMeet, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Koo on its channels and handles.

11:55 am: The conglomerate is also likely to address Jio-bp's partnership with Hero Electric. The companies joined hands to boost two-wheeler EV's charging and swapping infrastructure. The companies said that they would bring in their learnings of electrification to the Indian market.

11:45 am: RIL is likely to address Reliance Foundation's recently announced fellowship for women leaders in the social sector. The WomenLead India Fellowship aims to select 50 women for a 10-month fully funded fellowship for capacity building and skills development in the sectors of rural transformation, education, sports for development, and arts, culture and heritage.

11:35 am: Reliance Industries had also announced the acquisition of a franchise in Cricket South Africa’s T20 league and UAE’s International League T20 in July. The AGM might address this too.

Nita Ambani had said on the announcement, “It gives me great pleasure to welcome ‘MI Emirates’ and ‘MI Cape Town’, the newest additions to our #OneFamily. For us, MI goes beyond cricket. It embodies the ability to dream, be fearless and foster a positive attitude in life. I am sure that both MI Emirates and MI Cape Town will embrace the same ethos and take MI’s global cricket legacy to even greater heights!”

11:25 am: Reliance Jio appointed Akash Ambani as its Chairman in June. Reliance explained that Akash has been closely involved with the creation of the digital ecosystem around Jio's 4G proposition. "He was closely involved with a team of engineers in inventing and launching an India-specs focussed Jiophone in 2017 which became quite a revolutionary device to take many people out of 2G to 4G," noted the firm.

The company is likely to address this transition at the AGM today.

11:15 am: Reliance would aim to accelerate the expansion of its retail stores, develop new brands, launch and scale up new businesses, strengthen supply-chain infrastructure, fast-track new merchant onboarding, increase wallet share across consumption brackets.

11:05 am: As Reliance focuses on 5G, it is possible that the conglomerate might announce the launch of its 5G-enabled smartphone. It might be called JioPhone 5G but the details are unclear. If the phone is priced under Rs 10,000, it will be a game-changer for the company. The phone would most likely support lower-tier 5G bands that the company recently acquired at the 5G auction.

Last year, it had announced the JioPhone Next 4G in partnership with Google, priced under Rs 10,000.

10:55 am: Reliance is expected to talk about the $2 billion TA’AZIZ chemical joint venture in the UAE, for which it will collaborate with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company and sovereign fund ADQ.

10:45 am: Reliance has also activated its 7977111111 WhatsApp Chatbot for its AGM. The chatbot, which can be activated with a simple 'hi' message to the given number, helps a user find details like the date and timing of the AGM, how to watch it live, how a shareholder can vote or ask questions etc.

10:35 am: According to reports, these immersive experiences can be enjoyed by everyone on commonly used mobile or desktop screens. However, specialised 3D VR eye-wear can enrich the experience.

10:30 am: Reliance will become one of the first companies globally to conduct its AGM simultaneously on a virtual reality platform, along with live broadcast on five leading social media platforms. It will also be conducted on the official JioMeet broadcast.

Also read: RIL AGM: OTC biz, retail, digital services part of Reliance’s strategic priorities