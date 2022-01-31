Reliance Brands, designer Rahul Mishra finalise Ready to Wear joint venture

Reliance Brands Limited (RBL) and Indian designer Rahul Mishra have finalised the deal to launch an exclusive Ready to Wear collection. The Joint Venture (either by itself and / or through its affiliates) will have RBL holding 60 per cent stake.



RBL also has equity investments in Indian couture brands Manish Malhotra and Raghavendra Rathore.



According to the retail giant, Mishra was the first Indian designer to do a showcase at Paris Haute Couture week. He has been rooting in the philosophy of the 3 E’s - Environment, Employment and Empowerment globally.



Rahul Mishra was the first Indian to win the coveted Woolmark Prize at Milan Fashion Week in 2014.



Isha Ambani, Director, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. said, “Rahul Mishra’s flawless contemporary design sense and stunningly intricate pieces have spotlighted Indian expertise in crafts globally. It’s a strategic part of our ongoing commitment to nurture Indian art and culture.”



“We are excited to have the wonderful opportunity via this JV to partner with the market leader Reliance Brands that brings with it a strong know-how in management of the luxury and retail landscape. With this partnership for the new brand, we are sure of achieving mindful growth while giving the process its due attention and care,” said Rahul Mishra.



The Indian giant claims that the brand will grow both vertically and horizontally to cross pollinate creativity further in the fields of accessories, footwear, home, beauty, and jewellery for a worldwide audience.

Also Read: Economic Survey: From economic growth to fiscal health, check out key highlights

Also Read: India's core sector output rises 3.8% in December