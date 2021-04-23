RIL buys another UK icon, Stoke Park for $79 million

Mukesh Ambani owned- Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) bought Stoke Park for 57 million pounds ($79 million).

The UK-based company, which owns a hotel and golf course, will add to RIL's consumer and hospitality assets, Reliance said in a regulatory filing late Thursday, April 22.

Stoke Park is UK's first Country Club, from the International Group (IG), and is owned by the King family, a second-generation British family.

Also Read: Mukesh Ambani's Reliance to renovate London's iconic Hamleys toy store

Stoke Park has been closely associated with Pinewood Studios and the British film industry. Two James Bond films - Goldfinger (1964) and Tomorrow Never Dies (1997) were shot at the park.

According to its website, the grand duel between James Bond (Sean Connery) and Goldfinger (Gert Forbes) is still believed to be the most famed game of golf in cinematic history.

Scenes from the movies Bridget Jones's Diary (2001) starring Renee Zellweger, Hugh Grant, and Colin Firth were also shot at Stoke Park.

Also Read: Reliance ramps up daily oxygen output to over 700 tonnes

Ambani, who is Asia's richest person, is looking to swivel his oil-dependent business towards consumer offerings. He had previously acquired iconic UK toy store Hamleys in 2019.

Tech giants Google, Facebook, and a slew of private equity and sovereign wealth funds have pumped in over $25 billion into Ambani's businesses betting on their success.