Reliance Industries shuts Nagothane manufacturing unit till Aug 25

Reliance Industries said on Wednesday that it is shutting down its Nagothane manufacturing division for a week to assure reliability and integrity of operations. The complex is expected to be back on track from August 25.

Product supplies will be undertaken from the current stock and from other manufacturing sites, it said.

“This is to inform that the Company has taken shutdown of its manufacturing units at Nagothane, Maharashtra to assure reliability and integrity of operations. Product supplies to customers will continue through available stocks and diverting from other manufacturing sites. Complex is expected to be back into normal operation from August 25, 2021,” said RIL in a regulatory filing.

Nagothane is a petrochemical manufacturing unit. It manufactures a wide range of products such as Ethylene Oxide, Ethylene Glycol, Linear Low Density High Density Polyethylene (LLHDPE), Hexene-1 and others along with a gas-based CPP.

In 2018, RIL had received environmental clearance for the expansion and optimisation of its petrochemical complex at Nagothane at an estimated cost of Rs 2,338 crore.

Meanwhile, Saudi Aramco and Reliance Industries are engaged in advanced-level talks for an all-stock deal in the refining and chemical business of the Indian oil-to-telecom giant. The deal could be worth $20-25 billion if the talks of purchasing a 20 per cent stake by Saudi Aramco in Reliance O2C Ltd follows through. The talks have been going on for the past two years but have been delayed due to Covid-19 pandemic and falling crude oil prices.

