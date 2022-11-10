Reliance Jio launches 5G in two more cities; users to get unlimited data

Reliance Jio has launched its 5G services in two more cities - Bengaluru and Hyderabad - from November 10. Starting today, Jio users in Bengaluru and Hyderabad will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer to experience Unlimited Data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds at no additional cost, the company said in a statement.

Jio has already successfully Beta-launched its 5G services in six cities - Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Varanasi, and Nathdwara (Rajasthan).

After launching 5G in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, Jio said that the launch in these two tech-centric cities will help realise the true potential of some of the latest technologies that will serve humanity and improve the quality of life of Indians.

"Being a customer-obsessed organization, Jio is rolling out its advanced True-5G services in a phase-wise manner, to ensure the best customer experience," the telecom service provider said.

Jio, the largest telecom operator in terms of subscribers, said that its 5G services are already being experienced by lakhs of users across six cities, the response to which is extremely positive and reassuring.

"Customer insights and feedback is helping Jio build, what is, and will be, the most advanced 5G network globally," it added.

Jio said its users are experiencing speeds anywhere between 500 Mbps to 1 Gbps on their smartphones and are using very high quantities of data, seamlessly.

The telecom firm attributed this achievement to the three-fold advantage that it said makes Jio the only true 5G network in India.

The three-fold advantage is - stand-alone 5G architecture with an advanced 5G network with Zero dependency on a 4G network, the largest and best mix of 5G spectrum across 700 MHz, 3500 MHz, and 26 GHz bands, and carrier Aggregation that seamlessly combines 5G frequencies into a single robust “data highway” using an advanced technology called carrier aggregation.

