Reliance Consumer partners with Elephant House to bring Sri Lankan beverage brand to India

Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), the FMCG arm and wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL), has partnered with Sri Lanka-headquartered Elephant House to manufacture, market, distribute and sell beverages under the Elephant House brand across India.

"This association will not only help RCPL bolster its growing beverage portfolio that boasts iconic brands such as Campa, Sosyo, and Raskik but will also bring exceptional new products and value propositions to Indian consumers," the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Elephant House is owned by Ceylon Cold Stores PLC, a subsidiary of John Keells Holdings PLC, Sri Lanka's largest listed conglomerate. Under the Elephant House brand, it manufactures and sells a wide range of beverages including Necto, Cream Soda, EGB (Ginger Beer), Orange Barley and Lemonade to name a few.

Speaking on the partnership, Ketan Mody, COO, Reliance Consumer Products Limited, said, "Elephant House, which enjoys strong market credibility, is an iconic brand with deep-rooted heritage. This partnership will not only add its much-loved beverages to our growing FMCG portfolio but will also offer our Indian consumers great choice and value proposition through quality products."

"Being the custodian of several renowned global brands in India, Reliance is well-equipped to further expand Elephant House's established consumer brand, which has been built over 150 years," Mody said.

John Keells Group Chairperson Krishan Balendra said his conglomerate was proud to announce the expansion of the Elephant House brand to the Indian market. "Our partnership with Reliance Consumer Products Limited marks a significant milestone in the journey of our heritage brand and represents our commitment to delivering our high-quality beverages to new consumer segments."

The RCPL said its vision is to offer Indian consumers a wide portfolio of globally recognised brands and products that "stand out for their exceptional quality and value". The company further said that it was rapidly scaling up its multi-channel operations to reach more consumers across diverse markets.

The company, currently, boasts a versatile FMCG portfolio comprising iconic beverage brands including Campa and Sosyo Hajoori, an extensive confectionery range from Lotus Chocolates, Toffeeman and snacks such as Alan’s Bugles and Masti Oye apart from Sri Lanka’s leading biscuit brand Maliban, and staples & daily convenience products under the Independence brand. In home and personal care, it has products such as dishwashing liquids, laundry detergent, soaps and toilet cleaners.



