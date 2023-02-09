Reliance Trends Footwear ropes in newly-wed Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra as brand ambassadors

Trends Footwear, owned by Reliance Retail, has on Thursday announced the newly-wed Bollywood couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra as its brand ambassadors.

Akhilesh Prasad, President and CEO, Fashion and Lifestyle, Reliance Retail Limited, said on this occasion, “Being one of the fastest growing retail footwear brands in India, our key brand objective was to establish a strong connection with the youth across the country.

Adding further, he said that Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are the two most popular and talented Bollywood youth icons having an extensive following among millennials.

Nitesh Kumar, CEO of Trends Footwear, Reliance Retail Limited, said, “Our specially designed in-house brands will showcase a bouquet of reputed national & international brands. Keeping the Indian customers at the core of all that is done.”

Commenting on the collaboration, Sidharth Malhotra said, “I am very excited and happy to be associated with India’s favourite footwear destination as the face of the brand across India. I loved the range of footwear that I donned.”

“Fashion and trends go hand in hand, and Trends Footwear is a brand widely accepted, visible and loved by consumers across India. There are a variety of shoes available for all occasions that I would love to wear round the clock and all at very delightful price points,” Kiara Advani said.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married in an intimate ceremony in Jaisalmer on Tuesday.

The duo tied the knot in presence of their families and close friends at the Suryagarh Palace.

They shared the news on their respective Instagram pages.

"Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai... We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead," they wrote alongside the photographs from their wedding.