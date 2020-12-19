Renault to increase vehicle prices by up to Rs 28,000 from January

Automaker Renault India on Friday said it will increase price of its entire model range by up to Rs 28,000 from next month.

The company, which sells models like Kwid, Duster and Triber, said the price hike from January would vary across variants and products.

"The price increase is a result of the steadily increasing input costs across the spectrum, including input costs for steel, aluminium, plastics and other affiliated cost increases during the pandemic," Renault India said in a statement.

Automobile manufacturers such as Maruti Suzuki India, Ford India and Mahindra and Mahindra have already stated that they would be increasing price of their vehicles from January in order to mitigate the adverse impact of rising input costs, specially raw materials and commodity prices.

Earlier this week, two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp also announced that it will increase price of its vehicles by up to Rs 1,500 from January 1, 2021 to offset the impact of rising input costs.

