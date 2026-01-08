'Resolve to live an even simpler life': Vedanta's Anil Agarwal to donate 75% wealth to fulfil son Agnivesh's wish

Anil Agarwal, founder and chairman of Vedanta Resources Limited, announced that he will give away more than 75 per cent of his wealth to society. Renewing the promise he made to his deceased son Agnivesh, he said that he resolves to live an even simpler life.

Labelling it "the darkest day" of his life, he said that his 49-year-old son died after suffering a cardiac arrest while recovering from injuries sustained in a skiing accident. Agnivesh Agarwal was being treated at New York's Mount Sinai Hospital and was on the mend, as per the family.

“We shared a dream to ensure that no child sleeps hungry, no child is denied education, every woman stands on her own feet, and every young Indian has meaningful work. I had promised Agni that more than 75% of what we earn would be given back to society,” he said.

“Today, I renew that promise and resolve to live an even simpler life.” While sharing an emotional statement on his son's sudden death, Agarwal said, "A son is not meant to leave before his father."

He further wrote, "To me, he was not just my son. He was my friend. My pride. My world." Agarwal added that he and his wife Kiran are struggling to come to terms with the irreparable loss.

Furthermore, he said that his son believed strongly in a self-reliant India. “He would say, ‘Papa, we lack nothing as a nation. Why should we ever be behind?’”

He noted that in times of grief, the family draws strength from thousands of Vedanta employees, whom he called an extended family. “There was so much life ahead of him. So many dreams yet to be lived,” Agarwal said.

“I do not know how to walk this path without you,” he wrote in a final message to his son, “but I will try carrying your light forward.”

Born in Patna on June 3, 1976, Agnivesh was raised in a middle-class Bihari family and went on to build a distinguished professional career. After studying at Mayo College, he established one of the leading companies in the metals sector, Fujeirah Gold, and later served as chairman of Hindustan Zinc.

Reflecting on his life, Agarwal said that despite his many accomplishments, his son stayed grounded and compassionate, earning respect as a sportsman, musician, leader, and a trusted colleague.