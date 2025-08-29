RIL AGM 2025: Mukesh Ambani announces launch of 'Reliance Intelligence', outlines its key missions

Reliances Industries (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani on Friday launched a new wholly-owned subsidiary of the conglomerate -- Reliance Intelligence. Ambani was speaking at the annual general meeting (AGM) of RIL in Mumbai.

"I am proud that Artificial Intelligence is already at the heart of Reliance's transformation into a Deep-Tech enterprise. To bring even more focus and speed to this agenda, today, it is my great pleasure and privilege to announce the formation of a new wholly-owned subsidiary called Reliance Intelligence," Ambani said.

He said that the new company has been conceived with four clear missions.

Four missions of Reliance Intelligence as outlined by Mukesh Ambani:

Building gigawatt-scale, AI-ready data centres, powered by green energy and engineered for training and inference at a national scale. Bringing the world's best tech companies and open-source communities together. Delivering trusted, easy-to-use AI services for consumers, small businesses, and enterprises, and solutions for sectors of national importance. Creating a home for world-class researchers, engineers, designers, and product builders, so that ideas become innovations and applications, providing solutions to India and the world.

Moreover, the RIL boss said that just like digital services became a new growth engine for the conglomerate a decade ago, the opportunity with AI is just as large if not larger.

"Jio promised and delivered digital everywhere and for every Indian. Similarly, Reliance Intelligence promises to deliver AI everywhere for every Indian. With Reliance Intelligence and our strong partnerships, green infrastructure, and India-first governance, we are building for the next decade with confidence and ambition. I am excited about what we will achieve," Mukesh Ambani stated.

In a boost to Reliance's endeavours to transform into a deep-tech enterprise, Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said that the US-based tech giant and Reliance are working together to establish a Jamnagar Cloud region, built for and dedicated to RIL.

"It will bring world-class AI and compute from Google Cloud, powered by clean energy from Reliance, and connected by Jio’s advanced network.

As Reliance’s largest public cloud partner, Google Cloud is not only powering the company’s mission-critical workloads, but we are also innovating with you on advanced AI initiatives," he added.