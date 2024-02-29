scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Corporate
Samsung launches semiconductor R&D facility in India

Feedback

Samsung launches semiconductor R&D facility in India

The new campus of Samsung Semiconductor India Research (SSIR) features a modern, open-plan layout across four floors, encouraging collaboration and agility.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Samsung launches semiconductor R&D facility in India Samsung launches semiconductor R&D facility in India

Samsung Semiconductor India Research, a part of Korean chaebol Samsung Electronics, today inaugurated a semiconductor R&D facility in India. The facility, located in Bengaluru, is aimed at driving cutting-edge semiconductor research and development in India, while addressing the company's growing needs for advanced infrastructure, it said.

The new campus of Samsung Semiconductor India Research (SSIR) features a modern, open-plan layout across four floors, encouraging collaboration and agility. The design includes designated hot-desking areas for workforce flexibility. 

Related Articles

There are over sixty state-of-the-art meeting rooms for seamless communication, and amenities such as a fully equipped cafeteria, medical facilities, dedicated nap rooms, and recreational areas for rejuvenation for all employees, ensuring a holistic work experience for SSIR employees, the company said.

“It is an exciting moment for us as the new facility in Bengaluru embodies our commitment to expanding our footprint in India and enabling a vibrant environment for our exceptional team members. This new hub reinforces SSIR's standing as a crucial player in Samsung Semiconductor’s global innovation ecosystem as we open the doors to new opportunities,” said Balajee Sowrirajan, Executive VP & MD at Samsung Semiconductor India Research.

SSIR currently has a strength of over four thousand and five hundred  employees and will add over seven hundred people including fresh graduates as well as lateral hires across teams in India.

Published on: Feb 29, 2024, 12:17 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement