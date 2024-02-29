Samsung launches semiconductor R&D facility in India

Samsung Semiconductor India Research, a part of Korean chaebol Samsung Electronics, today inaugurated a semiconductor R&D facility in India. The facility, located in Bengaluru, is aimed at driving cutting-edge semiconductor research and development in India, while addressing the company's growing needs for advanced infrastructure, it said.

The new campus of Samsung Semiconductor India Research (SSIR) features a modern, open-plan layout across four floors, encouraging collaboration and agility. The design includes designated hot-desking areas for workforce flexibility.

There are over sixty state-of-the-art meeting rooms for seamless communication, and amenities such as a fully equipped cafeteria, medical facilities, dedicated nap rooms, and recreational areas for rejuvenation for all employees, ensuring a holistic work experience for SSIR employees, the company said.

“It is an exciting moment for us as the new facility in Bengaluru embodies our commitment to expanding our footprint in India and enabling a vibrant environment for our exceptional team members. This new hub reinforces SSIR's standing as a crucial player in Samsung Semiconductor’s global innovation ecosystem as we open the doors to new opportunities,” said Balajee Sowrirajan, Executive VP & MD at Samsung Semiconductor India Research.

SSIR currently has a strength of over four thousand and five hundred employees and will add over seven hundred people including fresh graduates as well as lateral hires across teams in India.