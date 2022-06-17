Schneider Electric announces supply chain hackathon for start-ups

Schneider Electric, a company that works in the digital transformation of energy automation and management, has announced a supply chain hackathon for start-ups called ‘Innovate to Inspire’. The hackathon will be powered by K-Tech Innovation Hub, which will focus on finding solutions specific to global supply chain challenges.

The hackathon aims to bring out industry leaders and enthusiasts spread across the country. Schneider Electric also plans to have 70 net-zero carbon Plants and Distribution Centers by 2025.

In line with this announcement, Javed Ahmad, Sr. Vice President, Global Supply Chain, International Region, Schneider Electric, talking about the hackathon's significance for the continued growth of the supply chain industry, said, "The supply chain industry has been showcasing exponential growth. With this, energy demands are also growing in tandem. Making environmentally-conscious decisions will empower the industry to establish a sustainable and resilient infrastructure, resulting in environmentally friendly operations and long-term economic growth. The ‘Innovate to Inspire’ hackathon will create an opportunity for start-ups to create innovative solutions and become the preferred partner of choice for Schneider Electric’s global requirements. Selected teams will also be working as empanelled vendors to develop the proof of concept. We encourage industry leaders to integrate digital and sustainable solutions into their supply chains for a better tomorrow."

The registrations for the hackathon are now open.