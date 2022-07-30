Scorpio-N creates new record of sorts; gets Rs 18,000 crore worth of bookings within 30 minutes

Homegrown sports utility vehicle maker Mahindra & Mahindra said that it recorded 1,00,000 bookings for the all-new Scorpio-N within 30 minutes of commencement — gathering around Rs 18,000 crore ($2.3 billion) on ex-showroom value.

In a press statement issued on Saurday, the company also revealed that owing to the customers’ enthusiasm for the new Scorpio-N, the SUV recorded over 25,000 bookings within one minute of booking commencement. The deliveries of the 2022 Scorpio-N will begin September 26, 2022, and around 20,000 units of the SUVs are planned for delivery by the end of 2022, wherein the Z8L trim will be prioritised.

Mahindra also said it would inform customers about the delivery date by end of August 2022. The new Scorpio-N will be available in five variants – Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8 and Z8 Luxury.

The price for the new SUV starts at Rs 11.99 lakh for the entry trim and goes up to Rs 21.45 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end variant. Moreover, according to some media reports, prices for the top-spec variant of Scorpio-N will be over Rs 30 lakh in some cities like Kochi in Kerala.

The Scorpio-N 4WD variants will be available at an introductory price of Rs 2.5 lakh over its 2WD variants. The 4WD will be available only on Z4, Z8, and Z8L diesel variants.

The new Scorpio-N won’t have any direct rival in the segment as there are no other body-on-frame SUVs available in India. However, in terms of performance and pricing, this new SUV will go up against the likes of Tata Harrier, Tata Safari and MG Hector.

In terms of powertrain, the new Scorpio-N gets an option of both petrol and diesel engine - a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre, four-cylinder, diesel engine - with a choice of manual and automatic transmissions.

The petrol unit produces 203 PS and 370Nm of torque in the manual variant and 380Nm in automatic trim. On the other hand, the diesel engine, which will be available in two states of tune, will churn out 132 PS and 300 Nm of torque in the lower state of tune and 175 PS and 370Nm (manual)/400Nm (automatic) torque in the higher state of tune. It should be noted that only 6-speed MT and RWD configuration will be available in the SUV with a lower state of tune.

In terms of safety equipment, the new Scorpio-N comes equipped with 6 airbags, ISOFIX child seat mounts, hill hold control, hill descent assist, traction control, ABS with EBD, rear parking camera and a driver drowsiness detection alert system.

The new Scorpio-N also packs tech-rich features like an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, built-in Alexa, premium 3D sound system from Sony, steering mounted control, dual-zone climate control, 7-inch digital instrument cluster, air purifier, wireless phone charging and electric sunroof. The infotainment system will support both Android and Apple connectivity.