Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
latest
corporate
'Setting up a call on Monday': Nikhil Kamath and Aravind Srinivas weigh Zerodha–Perplexity tie-up

'Setting up a call on Monday': Nikhil Kamath and Aravind Srinivas weigh Zerodha–Perplexity tie-up

The exchange began with a post by Prudent AI: “Why don't @perplexity_ai team up with @zerodhaonline and add Indian stock markets to the Comet finance page?” Srinivas, seeing the idea, tagged Kamath and asked, “Should we?”.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 9, 2025 10:09 AM IST
'Setting up a call on Monday': Nikhil Kamath and Aravind Srinivas weigh Zerodha–Perplexity tie-upComet, launched in July, blends traditional web browsing with real-time AI assistance capable of reading, summarizing, and acting on live data—making it a natural fit for market tracking.

In a single tweet, Zerodha cofounder Nikhil Kamath may have set the stage for one of the most intriguing AI–finance collaborations of the year. After Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas tagged him in a reply asking, “Should we?”—following a public suggestion from Prudent AI to integrate Indian stock market data into Comet, Perplexity’s new AI-native browser—Kamath shot back with a swift green light: “Absolutely, setting up a call for Monday…”

Advertisement

Related Articles

The exchange began with a post by Prudent AI: “Why don't @perplexity_ai team up with @zerodhaonline and add Indian stock markets to the Comet finance page?” Srinivas, seeing the idea, tagged Kamath and asked, “Should we?”. 

The Zerodha chief’s instant, affirmative response set off speculation about a potential partnership.

Comet, launched in July, blends traditional web browsing with real-time AI assistance capable of reading, summarizing, and acting on live data—making it a natural fit for market tracking.

For Srinivas, the potential tie-up could be a significant step in his mission to transform search into an “answer engine” experience. Founded in 2022, Perplexity has grown into an $18 billion company backed by tech heavyweights like Jeff Bezos, Nvidia, and AI luminaries from Google and Meta. Its ability to synthesize accurate, cited answers in real time has won it a billion monthly queries and distribution deals with Motorola and Airtel.

Advertisement

Zerodha, India’s largest stock brokerage with more than 12 million active clients, could extend its reach by embedding live market feeds into Comet’s interface, placing its data in front of a global, tech-forward audience.

Neither Kamath nor Srinivas has confirmed a formal agreement, but Monday’s scheduled call suggests talks are imminent. If successful, the collaboration could blend Perplexity’s AI capabilities with Zerodha’s market expertise—offering investors a new way to access and act on market information directly inside their browser.

Published on: Aug 9, 2025 10:09 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today