 Shankh Airlines to begin flight operations in January, to expand fleet gradually

Shankh Airlines is likely to begin flight operations in the first half of January, according to Chairman Shravan Kumar Vishwakarma. The initial fleet will comprise three Airbus aircraft, with the carrier aiming to connect Lucknow to Delhi, Mumbai, and other metro cities. The airline plans to expand routes across Uttar Pradesh in the first phase, with two additional aircraft expected to join within the next one-and-a-half months.

Vishwakarma stated, "At present, the fleet size is limited, but as it grows, we will cover the entire country," noting that international operations are planned for 2028 or 2029.

The primary objective of Shankh Airlines is to make air travel accessible to middle-class passengers and first-time flyers. The venture is designed to challenge the perception of flying as a luxury, he explained. Vishwakarma emphasised, "An aircraft is just a means of transport, like a bus or a tempo. It should not be seen as something exclusive."

Vishwakarma explained the airline's origin, stating, "Once the thought struck me, I began understanding the process, how to get the NOC, what are the rules and how the system works. What started as an idea four years ago has now taken shape."

On funding, the chairman said, "The aircraft have been acquired on lease and finance from external companies. We have no funding constraints," noting the airline has full backing from its parent company. He added, "We are not concerned about who controls what. Our focus is on improving ourselves."

The airline will not increase ticket prices during festival seasons, according to Vishwakarma, although business-class fares will be priced higher than those of competitors. He also indicated that the airline would create employment opportunities for youth in the region.

Discussing his background, Vishwakarma said, "I drove autos with acquaintances and tried a few small businesses, many of which failed," adding his business journey gained momentum in 2014 with entry into the cement trade. He later expanded into TMT steel, mining, and transportation.

"Today, we have a fleet of over 400 trucks," he said, describing the company's growth as gradual and organic. "There was no grand planning. Things evolved with time." Vishwakarma also highlighted the strength of aviation, stating, "There is no credit system in aviation. Many businesses collapse because they depend on credit, but aviation does not work that way."

Explaining the airline's name, Vishwakarma said, "Our trading firm was already called Shankh, and the name also has a cultural association. That is why we kept the airline's name Shankh as well."