Shuichi Ito appointed as MD at Toshiba India

The Indian arm of the Japanese conglomerate Toshiba has appointed Shuichi Ito as the Managing Director. Shuichi Ito spearheads Toshiba India Private Limited (TIPL) group’s energy and social infrastructure businesses in the country. Shuichi Ito will be succeeding Tomohiko Okada who has headed the company’s operations for over five years.



“Toshiba remains committed to provide the latest technologies and solutions for India to achieve sustainable development. I am honoured to take over this responsibility from Mr. Okada and stand resolute in Toshiba’s commitment to India. I look forward to reinforcing our long-term partnership with customers and partners to support India in building world-class infrastructure and turn on the promise of a new day for India,” says Shuichi Ito on his appointment.



A law graduate from the Kyushu University of Japan, Ito has been associated with Toshiba’s international energy business for over three decades, where he held various leadership roles in international operations, business development, sales, and other commercial functions in the energy infrastructure business field across Asia and South America.



In 1991, as part of the South Asia Group of Overseas Energy Division, Ito worked closely on a thermal power project in the state of Uttar Pradesh and supplied power transmission and distribution products to a major power company in India. Later in 2016, he was appointed as the Director – Sales at Toshiba Transmission & Distribution Systems (India) Pvt. Ltd. where he worked on sales expansion in and outside India.



Also read: Blue-collar workforce hiring platform Smartstaff raises $4.3 mn