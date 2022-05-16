Siemens India appoints SAP Labs MD Sindhu Gangadharan as independent director

Sindhu Gangadharan, SVP & MD, SAP Labs India, and Head, SAP User Enablement has been appointed to Siemens India Board of Directors as an Independent Director. With this appointment, Sindhu brings decades of experience in technology and corporate leadership to help Siemens accelerate its growth in the region, as per a company statement.



As a global technology leader, Sindhu also serves on the Board of multiple organisations like US-based Qualtrics, Titan Company Limited, and EverLoop by SAP. In 2021, she was also re-elected to the NASSCOM Executive Council for the second consecutive term. Sindhu is also a member of the Steering committee of the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce, an industry body driving the bilateral trade and deliberations between India and Germany.



“I’m honoured to join the Board of Directors at Siemens India which is transforming the industry and markets with its wide-ranging portfolio, market-oriented organization structure, global technology leadership and strong local competence. I’m thrilled at the opportunity to work with some of the finest minds in the industry to transform the everyday for people leveraging the power of Siemens technology,” Sindhu Gangadharan said.



Sindhu holds dual responsibilities at SAP. Over the last 22 years, Sindhu rose through the ranks and navigated several strategic and leadership roles to become the first woman to lead SAP Labs India – the place where she started off her career as a young software developer.



As the Managing Director and Sr. Vice President of SAP Labs in India, Sindhu is responsible for product development and innovation at SAP's Research & Development facilities in India. In her additional responsibility as Head of SAP User Enablement, Sindhu leads a global unit which provides a consistent, intelligent, and personalised enablement for SAP's entire product portfolio.



