‘Smashing through glass barriers’: Anand Mahindra on Alka Mittal’s appointment as ONGC CMD

Mahindra Group chairperson and Padma awardee Anand Mahindra has congratulated Alka Mittal on her appointment as the interim chairperson and managing director (CMD) of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC).

Mahindra congratulated her for “smashing through glass barriers in the oil industry” as leadership positions in this industry “have traditionally been infused with machismo”.

“Smashing through glass barriers in the oil industry. The leadership ranks of global oil majors have traditionally been infused with machismo. This is no ordinary achievement. Bravo Alka! I hope you are the forerunner of many more women CEOs of oil companies worldwide,” Mahindra tweeted.

Oil major Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) also took to Twitter to congratulate Mittal on her appointment. “Congratulations Dr Alka Mittal, Director HR-ONGC, on being entrusted with additional charge of CMD,” HPCL tweeted.

For the unversed, Alka Mittal was appointed as the interim CMD of ONGC. She replaces Subhash Kumar, who retired on December 31. Mittal will hold the office till a period of six months from January 1 or till the appointment of a regular incumbent, whichever is earlier.

ONGC’s last full-time director Shashi Shanker retired from the post on March 31, 2021 and his replacement was not selected. Subhash Kumar was given the additional charge of CMD on the basis of his seniority in ONGC’s board of directors.

